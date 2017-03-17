Ed Sheeran adds second tour date in Columbus

Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena announced Friday that singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added a second concert date in October.

The original Oct. 3 show sold out the day tickets went on sale.

Tickets for the new Oct. 4 show go on sale March 24.

