Ed Sheeran adds second tour date in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena announced Friday that singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added a second concert date in October.

The original Oct. 3 show sold out the day tickets went on sale.

Tickets for the new Oct. 4 show go on sale March 24.

BREAKING! Due to overwhelming demand @edsheeran has added a second concert @NationwideArena for Oct 4th. The October 3 show is sold out. pic.twitter.com/I4sAieQMiQ — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) March 17, 2017