Florida deputies investigate Facebook homicide confession

CITRUS COUNTY, FL (WFLA) —A video that was circulating around Facebook depicts a young woman confessing to a series of crimes that occurred in Citrus County, including homicide and various sex crimes.

Citrus County deputies who have been investigating the video, which has since been deleted, since late last year said Friday on Facebook they haven’t found any credible basis or evidence that points to the crimes.

They say investigators even met with the girl, who lives out of state, for an interview.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s office wants the public to know there is no substantial evidence at this time that supports the claims made in the video.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives plan to follow up on any developments.

Anyone with information about girl in the video or the crimes has been asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line and ask for Major Crimes detective.

Tipsters are also welcome to call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.