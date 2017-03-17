Grenade found in car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus police are investigating after a grenade was found in a car in west Columbus.

The grenade was found shortly before 4:00 am, with the pin still intact according to police.

The scene was cleared at approximately 4:30 am once bomb squad arrived on scene.

Officials said the grenade appeared to be real, but may be a training grenade.

It was removed from the car by the bomb squad and the car was towed.

Police were originally called to the corner of N Yale Avenue and Cable Avenue for a hit-skip accident. Officers said the driver appeared to hit multiple parked cars, and then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

A tow truck driver arrived on scene to tow the car and that is when they discovered the grenade.

Cable Avenue was closed between N Yale Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue while the situation was investigated.

Police evacuated a 300 meter area for safety.

