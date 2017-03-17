JCPenney closing 138 stores including 4 in Ohio

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, shoppers visit a J.C. Penney store in New York. The Texas-based retailer reports financial results, Friday, May 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PLANO, TX (WCMH/AP) — In February JCPenney announced it would be closing more than 130 stores in an effort to improve profitability.

On Friday, the company released the list of stores it would be closing including four in Ohio.

The Ohio stores that are closing include:

  • Findlay Village — Mall Findlay OH
  • New Towne    Mall New — Philadelphia OH
  • Richmond Town Square — Richmond Heights OH
  • St. Mary’s Square St. — Marys OH

To see the full list click here: JCPenney Stores Closing

The news in February came as Penney posted a profit in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss a year ago.

The company posted quarterly sales of $3.96 billion, down 0.9 percent from $3.99 billion a year ago.

Revenue at stores opened at least a year was down 0.7 percent.

JCPenney is joining other department stores like Macy’s who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.

