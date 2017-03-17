JCPenney closing 138 stores including 4 in Ohio

PLANO, TX (WCMH/AP) — In February JCPenney announced it would be closing more than 130 stores in an effort to improve profitability.

On Friday, the company released the list of stores it would be closing including four in Ohio.

The Ohio stores that are closing include:

Findlay Village — Mall Findlay OH

New Towne Mall New — Philadelphia OH

Richmond Town Square — Richmond Heights OH

St. Mary’s Square St. — Marys OH

To see the full list click here: JCPenney Stores Closing

The news in February came as Penney posted a profit in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss a year ago.

The company posted quarterly sales of $3.96 billion, down 0.9 percent from $3.99 billion a year ago.

Revenue at stores opened at least a year was down 0.7 percent.

JCPenney is joining other department stores like Macy’s who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.