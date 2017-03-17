Man accused of shooting Columbus Police Officer held on $2 million bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shawn Toney Jr. was arraigned in a Franklin County court room today where he pleaded not guilty.

A judge handed Toney, 22, a $2 million bond and he was ordered into isolation because of the concern over media coverage related to the shooting.

It happened Wednesday evening on the first block of S. Burgess Avenue. Police said tactical officers from the Columbus Police Narcotics Bureau entered the house to execute a search warrant for illegal drugs. The first officer inside was shot while entering the front door. According to police, he was able to return fire and the shooter dropped his weapon.

Then, other officers entered the apartment and took the shooter and four other people into custody.

According to Columbus police, Officer Patrick Shrodes was shot in the hip and taken to Grant Medical Center. Shrodes is a 22-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police and works in narcotics.