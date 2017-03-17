Newark man who chased teen sentenced to six months in jail

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – A Newark man pleaded guilty after exposing himself and chasing a teen down the street.

It happened on March 2 in the area of South 11th Street and Jefferson Street. The victim reported that a man appeared to be masturbating in the area.

When she tried to run away, she told police the man chased her down 11th Street.

Police later located a man matching the description given by the girl, identified as 36-year-old Troy Heskett Jr. Investigators said Heskett admitted to chasing the girl.

Heskett was arrested and charged with public indecency and menacing. He pleaded guilty at his arraignment and was sentenced to six months in jail.