Pittsburgh Zoo announces birth of endangered black rhino calf

WTRF-TV Published:
Courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has announced the birth of an endangered black rhinoceros calf.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species states that there are only 450 eastern black rhinos in Africa.

Zoo keepers said that the calf is doing well. She and her mother will not be on exhibit until they have had time to bond and the weather and temperature conditions are ideal.

According to zoo officials, she is the second black rhino calf born at the zoo since 2014.

