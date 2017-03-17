Police: Father of pregnant woman’s baby paid $1,500 to have her killed

BAYTOWN, TX (KPRC) — A man who is believed to be the father of a slain pregnant Texas woman paid to have her killed, according to police.

The body of Rose Hunt, 21, was found Feb. 24 wrapped in a sheet in Baytown, Texas, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports. Police charged David Galindo, 20, with murder the day after Hunt’s body was discovered.

Investigators said Galindo and Hunt, who knew each other from school, went on a date. It was after that date that Hunt’s body was found.

Hunt was eight months pregnant.

Police said Friday that they believe Derrick Metcalf, 23, who is the father of Hunt’s baby, paid Galindo $1,500 to kill her. They said Galindo’s girlfriend, Daizy Costello, 18, was present during the negotiations and helped facilitate Hunt’s death.

Metcalf and Costello confessed to the crime, according to police. They both face capital murder charges.

Investigators said Galindo’s original charge of murder has been upgraded to capital murder.