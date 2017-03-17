Remains found on golf course identifed as high school student who went missing in 2005

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials say remains found at a Perry Township golf course are that of a high school senior who went missing in 2005.

Human remains were found at Brookside Golf and Country Club on Saturday, February 4. Officials say the remains had been at the golf club for a long time.

The remains were sent to the BCI crime lab for DNA analysis.

On Friday the Perry Township Police Department identified the remains as Daniel Sanders, who was last seen February 5, 2005.

Police ruled the cause of Sanders death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the case has been closed.