Secret Service agent’s laptop stolen in New York City

NEW YORK (WCMH) – A Secret Service agent’s work laptop was stolen from her car in New York City.

The theft happened Thursday in Brooklyn, NBC News reported. According to a Secret Service statement, the computer has “multiple layers of security including full disk encryption.” A source also told NBC News the computer will destroy the contents of the hard drive after multiple unsuccessful login attempts.

The Secret Service did not say what was on the laptop, but said it did not contain classified information.

Early reports suggested the laptop contained information like the layout of Trump Tower or the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Two sources told NBC New York that was not true.

“An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered,” a Secret Service statement said.

