Series of bad decisions land spring-breaker in a Florida jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WCMH) – A 19-year-old spring-breaker made a series of bad decisions that ended with a trip to jail.

According to the Okaloosa County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a 19-year-old student for speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10.

The deputy found seven 30-packs of beer in the back of the truck and marijuana in the center console. To make it worse, deputies said he presented an altered driver’s license to make it look like he was 24.

WSFA reported 19-year-old Alden Whiteside, a University of Alabama student, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s office posted a picture on Facebook, saying:

If you’re only 19 years old and heading to Spring Break in Destin with seven 30 pack cases of beer in your truck, marijuana in the center console, and an altered drivers license to make your age 24, you probably don’t want to be speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10. Going to jail.

The post was shared thousands of times in just a few hours.

The Sheriff’s office said all of the beer was poured out.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office told WSFA the picture was shared to encourage people to make good choices while celebrating spring break.