Southern Cal hits late 3, upsets 6th-seeded SMU in NCAAs

Southern California's Chimezie Metu, left, and Nick Rakocevic (31) defend as SMU's Semi Ojeleye (33) positions for a shot in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TULSA, OK (AP) — Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed Southern California as the Trojans upset sixth seeded SMU 66-65 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

SMU’s Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer.

Southern California guard Elijah Stewart (30) shoots in front of Southern Methodist guard Shake Milton, left, in the first half of a first-round game in the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9). Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 for USC, which advances to play Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.

Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 straight.

SMU was in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct.

BIG PICTURE

USC: USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence on Wednesday night. Against SMU, the Trojans trailed by 10 in the second half.

SMU: Getting back to the NCAA Tournament was a big deal for the Mustangs, who qualified in 2015. SMU won the American Athletic Conference regular season and postseason titles.

UP NEXT:

USC: Will play Baylor Sunday in the second round.

SMU: Season over.

