Sushi counter edamame recalled due to Listeria concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Edamame sold at local grocery store and hospital sushi counters is being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.
The edamame was sold by Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. (AFC) in 8oz containers at retail sushi counters in several states. They are labeled “Emamame – Soybeans in Pods.” The containers have the UPC 0-23012-00261-9, dated between 01/03/2017 and 03/17/2017.
AFC franchisees operate the sushi counters at area Kroger stores, Grant Medical Center, Riverside Hospital, Ohio Wesleyan University and JP Morgan Chase.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date.
According to AFC’s website, AFC has sushi counters at the following places in Ohio:
|Bowling Green State University
Bowling Green
|Fisher Foods 002
Canton
|Fisher Foods 004
Canton
|Fisher Foods 005
Canton
|Fisher Foods 007
North Canton
|Grant Hospital
Columbus
|JPMC – Columbus
Columbus
|Jungle Jim’s Int’l Market
Fairfield
|Kroger 273
Worthington
|Kroger 315
Columbus
|Kroger 328
Upper Arlington
|Kroger 341
Grove Ctiy
|Kroger 350
Dublin
|Kroger 383
Middletown
|Kroger 399
Marysville
|Kroger 412
Oxford
|Kroger 429
Sharonville
|Kroger 435
Loveland
|Kroger 441
Middletown
|Kroger 447
Lebanon
|Kroger 448
Mason
|Kroger 511
Toledo
|Kroger 512
Steubenville
|Kroger 519
Columbus
|Kroger 522
Gahanna
|Kroger 531
Waterville
|Kroger 532
Pickerington
|Kroger 538
Pickerington
|Kroger 546
Johnstown
|Kroger 569
Columbus
|Kroger 575
Portsmouth
|Kroger 581
Dublin
|Kroger 591
Pataskala
|Kroger 617
Toledo
|Kroger 621
Hebron
|Kroger 747
Vandalia
|Kroger 802
Sunbury
|Kroger 804
Delaware
|Kroger 805
Lewis Center
|Kroger 810
Toledo
|Kroger 811
Beavercreek
|Kroger 815
Centerville
|Kroger 817
Dublin
|Kroger 818
Columbus
|Kroger 819
Columbus
|Kroger 820
Mt. Vernon
|Kroger 825
Kettering
|Kroger 826
Kettering
|Kroger 836
Mansfield
|Kroger 839
Columbus
|Kroger 842
Grove City
|Kroger 847
Westerville
|Kroger 851
Canal Winchester
|Kroger 853
Columbus
|Kroger 861
Groveport
|Kroger 867
Hilliard
|Kroger 870
Toledo
|Kroger 871
Gahanna
|Kroger 878
Bowling Green
|Kroger 879
Worthington
|Kroger 881
New Albany
|Kroger 891
Zanesville
|Kroger 895
Sylvania
|Kroger 897
Whitehall
|Kroger 898
Powell
|Kroger 901
Athens
|Kroger 919
West Chester
|Kroger 920
Mt.Orab
|Kroger 920
Westerville
|Kroger 923
Newark
|Kroger 926
Heath
|Kroger 931
Lancaster
|Kroger 935
Centerville
|Kroger 938
Englewood
|Kroger 938
Oregon
|Kroger 939
Perrysburg
|Kroger 940
Sylvania
|Kroger 942
Columbus
|Kroger 957
Toledo
|Kroger 965
Westerville
|Kroger 966
Hilliard
|Kroger 982
Toledo
|OH Wesleyan University
Delaware
|Proctor & Gamble
Cincinnati
|Proctor & Gamble-Mason
Mason
|Riverside Methodist Hospital
Columbus
|University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati
|Wright Patterson AFB
Dayton