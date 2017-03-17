Sushi counter edamame recalled due to Listeria concerns

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Edamame sold at local grocery store and hospital sushi counters is being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The edamame was sold by Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp.  (AFC) in 8oz containers at retail sushi counters in several states. They are labeled “Emamame – Soybeans in Pods.” The containers have the UPC 0-23012-00261-9, dated between 01/03/2017 and 03/17/2017.

AFC franchisees operate the sushi counters at area Kroger stores, Grant Medical Center, Riverside Hospital, Ohio Wesleyan University and JP Morgan Chase.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to AFC’s website, AFC has sushi counters at the following places in Ohio:

 
Bowling Green State University
Bowling Green		 Fisher Foods 002
Canton		 Fisher Foods 004
Canton
Fisher Foods 005
Canton		 Fisher Foods 007
North Canton		 Grant Hospital
Columbus
JPMC – Columbus
Columbus		 Jungle Jim’s Int’l Market
Fairfield		 Kroger 273
Worthington
Kroger 315
Columbus		 Kroger 328
Upper Arlington		 Kroger 341
Grove Ctiy
Kroger 350
Dublin		 Kroger 383
Middletown		 Kroger 399
Marysville
Kroger 412
Oxford		 Kroger 429
Sharonville		 Kroger 435
Loveland
Kroger 441
Middletown		 Kroger 447
Lebanon		 Kroger 448
Mason
Kroger 511
Toledo		 Kroger 512
Steubenville		 Kroger 519
Columbus
Kroger 522
Gahanna		 Kroger 531
Waterville		 Kroger 532
Pickerington
Kroger 538
Pickerington		 Kroger 546
Johnstown		 Kroger 569
Columbus
Kroger 575
Portsmouth		 Kroger 581
Dublin		 Kroger 591
Pataskala
Kroger 617
Toledo		 Kroger 621
Hebron		 Kroger 747
Vandalia
Kroger 802
Sunbury		 Kroger 804
Delaware		 Kroger 805
Lewis Center
Kroger 810
Toledo		 Kroger 811
Beavercreek		 Kroger 815
Centerville
Kroger 817
Dublin		 Kroger 818
Columbus		 Kroger 819
Columbus
Kroger 820
Mt. Vernon		 Kroger 825
Kettering		 Kroger 826
Kettering
Kroger 836
Mansfield		 Kroger 839
Columbus		 Kroger 842
Grove City
Kroger 847
Westerville		 Kroger 851
Canal Winchester		 Kroger 853
Columbus
Kroger 861
Groveport		 Kroger 867
Hilliard		 Kroger 870
Toledo
Kroger 871
Gahanna		 Kroger 878
Bowling Green		 Kroger 879
Worthington
Kroger 881
New Albany		 Kroger 891
Zanesville		 Kroger 895
Sylvania
Kroger 897
Whitehall		 Kroger 898
Powell		 Kroger 901
Athens
Kroger 919
West Chester		 Kroger 920
Mt.Orab		 Kroger 920
Westerville
Kroger 923
Newark		 Kroger 926
Heath		 Kroger 931
Lancaster
Kroger 935
Centerville		 Kroger 938
Englewood		 Kroger 938
Oregon
Kroger 939
Perrysburg		 Kroger 940
Sylvania		 Kroger 942
Columbus
Kroger 957
Toledo		 Kroger 965
Westerville		 Kroger 966
Hilliard
Kroger 982
Toledo		 OH Wesleyan University
Delaware		 Proctor & Gamble
Cincinnati
Proctor & Gamble-Mason
Mason		 Riverside Methodist Hospital
Columbus		 University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Wright Patterson AFB
Dayton

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s