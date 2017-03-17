Sushi counter edamame recalled due to Listeria concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Edamame sold at local grocery store and hospital sushi counters is being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The edamame was sold by Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. (AFC) in 8oz containers at retail sushi counters in several states. They are labeled “Emamame – Soybeans in Pods.” The containers have the UPC 0-23012-00261-9, dated between 01/03/2017 and 03/17/2017.

AFC franchisees operate the sushi counters at area Kroger stores, Grant Medical Center, Riverside Hospital, Ohio Wesleyan University and JP Morgan Chase.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to AFC’s website, AFC has sushi counters at the following places in Ohio:

Bowling Green State University

Bowling Green Fisher Foods 002

Canton Fisher Foods 004

Canton Fisher Foods 005

Canton Fisher Foods 007

North Canton Grant Hospital

Columbus JPMC – Columbus

Columbus Jungle Jim’s Int’l Market

Fairfield Kroger 273

Worthington Kroger 315

Columbus Kroger 328

Upper Arlington Kroger 341

Grove Ctiy Kroger 350

Dublin Kroger 383

Middletown Kroger 399

Marysville Kroger 412

Oxford Kroger 429

Sharonville Kroger 435

Loveland Kroger 441

Middletown Kroger 447

Lebanon Kroger 448

Mason Kroger 511

Toledo Kroger 512

Steubenville Kroger 519

Columbus Kroger 522

Gahanna Kroger 531

Waterville Kroger 532

Pickerington Kroger 538

Pickerington Kroger 546

Johnstown Kroger 569

Columbus Kroger 575

Portsmouth Kroger 581

Dublin Kroger 591

Pataskala Kroger 617

Toledo Kroger 621

Hebron Kroger 747

Vandalia Kroger 802

Sunbury Kroger 804

Delaware Kroger 805

Lewis Center Kroger 810

Toledo Kroger 811

Beavercreek Kroger 815

Centerville Kroger 817

Dublin Kroger 818

Columbus Kroger 819

Columbus Kroger 820

Mt. Vernon Kroger 825

Kettering Kroger 826

Kettering Kroger 836

Mansfield Kroger 839

Columbus Kroger 842

Grove City Kroger 847

Westerville Kroger 851

Canal Winchester Kroger 853

Columbus Kroger 861

Groveport Kroger 867

Hilliard Kroger 870

Toledo Kroger 871

Gahanna Kroger 878

Bowling Green Kroger 879

Worthington Kroger 881

New Albany Kroger 891

Zanesville Kroger 895

Sylvania Kroger 897

Whitehall Kroger 898

Powell Kroger 901

Athens Kroger 919

West Chester Kroger 920

Mt.Orab Kroger 920

Westerville Kroger 923

Newark Kroger 926

Heath Kroger 931

Lancaster Kroger 935

Centerville Kroger 938

Englewood Kroger 938

Oregon Kroger 939

Perrysburg Kroger 940

Sylvania Kroger 942

Columbus Kroger 957

Toledo Kroger 965

Westerville Kroger 966

Hilliard Kroger 982

Toledo OH Wesleyan University

Delaware Proctor & Gamble

Cincinnati Proctor & Gamble-Mason

Mason Riverside Methodist Hospital

Columbus University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Wright Patterson AFB

Dayton