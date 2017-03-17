Woman killed in Licking County crash

GRANVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Licking County are investigating a crash that left a woman dead.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10am, Thursday, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Beecher Road near Granville on the report of a single-car crash.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a silver Chevrolet Aveo off the southside of the roadway into a pine tree.

Deputies say the sole occupant of the car, 65-year-old Kathleen Paduch, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.