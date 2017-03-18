10-year-old Ohio boy chases off burglars

DELHI TWP., OH (WCMH) — When burglars broke into a home in southern Ohio in November, they were in for a real surprise when they were confronted by a 10-year-old boy who was home alone.

The boy, Preston Witt, ordered the burglars to leave and even managed to call 911, alerting police. The 10-year-old was as cool as he could possibly be under enormous pressure.

“There was a person in my house just looking for stuff…he had either a black and white hoodie,” Witt said to the 911 caller. “He has like a Halloween mask on. His hood is up and that’s all I got of him.”

His mother, Sarah Witt, had just left for work when the intruders burst into her home.

“I was terrified and I rushed right back home from work,” she said.

Preston screamed for the burglars to get out of his home, chasing them through the house and outside.

“I chased ’em outside and they pushed me again inside and said ‘You stay here,’ and that’s when I called 911.”

Officers from Delhi Township and Hamilton County 911 decided to honor his bravery and courage with a 911 hero award. And as modest as he is, Preston says the honor is pretty neat.

Police say the boy’s call helped them arrest 3 burglary suspects.