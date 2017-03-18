Amber Alert issued for 1 year old boy abducted from Ashtabula, Ohio

ASHTABULA, OH (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Ashtabula Police Department for a 1-year-old boy abducted from a home in northeast Ohio.

The incident took place in in the 3400 block of Lake Ave in the city of Ashtabula.

The child’s name is Omar Stanley and the individual is missing. He is described as a white male, 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 26 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The 1-year-old boy was last seen wearing green pajamas with monkeys.

The suspect’s name is Jeffrey Stanley, 26. He is described as a white male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt.

The pair are believed to be in a blue 2016 Hyundai Veloster with OH plate number GST8588.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.