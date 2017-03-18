Columbus Auto Show rolls into town

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus International Auto Show is in full gear at the convention center this weekend. Hundreds of vehicles are on the showroom floor, from classics to cars of the future.

This year’s show is a car lover’s paradise, and this year they’ve brought out the big toys.

“The Player’s Slingshot look like it’s straight out of a Batman movie. We also have our Indian Motorcycles which is the original motorcycle brand of the United States,” said Frank Lark, Owner of Pony Power Sports.

You can’t forget about the show stopper, head turner of all car shows–the Stingray Chevrolet Corvette.

“The look is just so sleek and aerodynamic and it just looks cool,” said Mark Carlyle, owner of Carlyle Racing. “When you sit down in that car and you here the rumbling of the engine it’s just a lot of fun.”

Carlyle says car enthusiasts are in for a treat this year, showcasing the world’s fastest Corvette.

“We go out and we drag race this car. It’s been 6.58 seconds at 228 miles per hour in a quarter mile and it holds a variety of world records right now,” said Carlyle.

“We’ve got Audi, Porche and Jaguars, just so many neat things to come and see,” said Ami Deangelo, Columbus International Auto Show Director. “Those high in lines are fantastic everybody wants to come see those, but we also have the more practical cars as well. If you are in the market for a new car, this is the place to be.”

