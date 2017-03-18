Couple found dead after child calls 911 saying parents won’t wake up

By and Published:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH) — Police say two people were found dead in a Montgomery County house after one of their children called police.

The Montgomery County Coroner says 36-year-old Brian J. Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye were found dead in their Centerville home Thursday morning.

Police say they believe the deaths are related to drugs that were found in the home. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

The couple’s children called 911 around 7:4 am Thursday from a house in the 7600 block of East Von Dette Circle.

One of the children told dispatchers his parents would not wake up.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and found two adults dead at the scene.

There were four children inside when the bodies were found. Police did not release the ages of the children.

Police say the home does not have a history of trouble. The four children are with family members.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s