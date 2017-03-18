Couple found dead after child calls 911 saying parents won’t wake up

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH) — Police say two people were found dead in a Montgomery County house after one of their children called police.

The Montgomery County Coroner says 36-year-old Brian J. Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye were found dead in their Centerville home Thursday morning.

Police say they believe the deaths are related to drugs that were found in the home. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

The couple’s children called 911 around 7:4 am Thursday from a house in the 7600 block of East Von Dette Circle.

One of the children told dispatchers his parents would not wake up.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and found two adults dead at the scene.

There were four children inside when the bodies were found. Police did not release the ages of the children.

Police say the home does not have a history of trouble. The four children are with family members.