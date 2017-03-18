Facebook bullies target disabled Ohio man

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — An Akron man with a rare disorder says he is being bullied on Facebook–and, he says the social media site isn’t doing anything about it.

Jason Plants told CNN affiliate WEWS that the bullying started with a post he made in a private group called “Singles meet and greet” in December. He said some users called him disparaging names and made death threats. Some users made fake profiles with his photo.

“It doesn’t feel good, but you got to be strong about it,” he told WEWS. Plants said he made numerous complaints to Facebook and even police, with no success.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on individual complaints, but told WEWS, “We do not allow bullying or harassment on Facebook and remove content that appears to purposefully target private individuals with the intention of degrading or shaming them.”

Ohio has laws against online harassment and menacing, and there are ways for police to obtain the records of social media users through a court order, the TV station reports.

