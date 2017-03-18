Hundreds of manatees gather for warmth in Florida spring

CITRUS COUNTY, FL (WFLA) —More than 200 manatees are huddled together at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River to stay warm during a cold snap.

The freezing temperatures are particularly tough on Florida’s manatees, who need heat to survive.

A local boat captain spotted the hundreds of manatees nose to nose, huddling together to stay warm.

Nina Zapala, a spokesperson for Discover Crystal River, told WFLA there are people in the water swimming with the manatees.  She says the Crystal River is the only place in the contiguous U.S. where people are legally allowed to swim with manatees.

A video of the manatees was posted to Facebook and has garnered thousands of views.

