McNabb Funeral Home set for demolition, residents say it’s part of their history

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The old McNabb Funeral Home was built in 1921 on E. Long Street and now it faces being demolished.

Residents like Sadie Nelson does not want to see it go.

“It’s just the building and what it stood for when it was first made, and all of the Black history out here,” said Nelson. “It just seem like we losing it, and it’s a shame. It just make me want to cry a lot of times.”

The old McNabb Funeral Home is one of two building with more than 200 years of history combined that are now set to be demolished.

Nelson believes it should be saved

“I wish they would repair it and keep it as some kind of landmark over here.”

Al Edmondson, who owns A Cut Above the Rest barbershop, want the unstable buildings to come down, but he does not want to forget their importance either.

“Sometimes you can leave a memory of the building or the establishment by just leaving a marker,” said Edmondson

Boyce Safford is director of the Department of Development in Columbus said he there are no plans yet, but he wants to bring the life back to this community.

He claimed he has not given up on anything yet like saving the front section of the old McNabb Funeral Home.

The building was the first successful African-American financial institution in Columbus.

“There may be a way to save the front of the funeral home. I haven’t figured it out and what the cost of it is.”

He went on to explain that it depends on the investor and their plans for the building and property.

Nelson just does not want to see more of this neighborhood’s history striped from them.

“I’m going to miss it and I hate to see it go,” said Nelson.

There has been no official date for when the building will come down

A few people who sit on the neighborhood commission said they are hearing it’ll happen soon.