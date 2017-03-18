No. 11 Xavier upsets No. 3 FSU, 91-66, in second round

Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon (4) talks to forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the first half of a second-round game against Xavier in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored 29 points and Kaiser Gates came off the bench to contribute 14 as the 11 seed Xavier pulled off its second upset of the NCAA Tournament with a 91-66 victory over third-seeded Florida State during Saturday’s second round.

Xavier forward Sean O’Mara (54) goes up for a shot over Florida State forward Jarquez Smith (23) as Dwayne Bacon (4) watches during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Musketeers (23-13) advance to the West Region semifinal marking the second time in two years and the eighth time in program history they have made it to the Sweet 16. The Seminoles, the ACC runners-up, end their season at 26-9.

Florida State was the bigger program from a power conference, but Xavier came in as a tournament tested team and it showed. The Musketeers dominated the bigger and more athletic Seminoles inside and then put the game out of reach with their superior 3-point shooting.

