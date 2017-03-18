U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshawn Hill

Hill is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for improper handling of a firearm.

Hill is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Mark Holbrook

Holbrook is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for vehicular assault.

Holbrook is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Waylon Poe

Poe is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Poe is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Charles Runyon

Runyon is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Runyon is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.