VIDEO: Naked man in critical condition after leading officers on high-speed chase

SAN JOSE, CA (KRON/WCMH) — A man who led police officers in San Jose on a chase is in critical condition after officers opened fire when the man crashed his vehicle.

According to San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia, officers responded to a report of a naked man acting erratically in the street Friday afternoon.  When police arrived, the man fled in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck, running into a police car and starting a high-speed pursuit.

NBC4’s sister station KRON says that about 10 police cars were chasing the pickup truck at one point. The suspect eventually crashed head-on into a police SUV that was blocking an entrance to a shopping center.

Officers then fired about a dozen shots at the suspect and the vehicle, according to James Shaw who witnessed the incident from across the street.

Police say the man survived the shooting, but he is at a hospital in critical condition. The man was also involved in another crash with a civilian during the chase.

