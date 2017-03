FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a crash Friday in Fairfield County.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says a couple driving a 2004 Monte Carlo was northbound on Ohio 37 and tried to turn onto Carrol Eastern Road around 9:20am. A witness said the car slowed almost to a stop to make the turn.

A dump truck coming southbound hit the passenger side of the car, killing Mary Lou Beiter.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.