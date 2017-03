COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking for a sweet way to kick off the official first day of spring, Dairy Queen has you covered.

On Monday, March 20, customers at participating Dairy Queen restaurants can get a free small vanilla ice cream cone all day long. The restaurant chain announced the sweet offer on social media, calling Monday #FreeConeDay.

#FreeConeDay is coming Monday, March 20th. Get your first taste of summer on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/ZWgdzEZm9q — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 17, 2017

The offer is only valid at participating non-mall locations in the United States. To find a Dairy Queen location near you, visit their website.