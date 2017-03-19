Dublin students give blood in support of classmate with leukemia

DUBLIN (WCMH) — The colors of orange and red along with “JJ Strong” signs fill the hallway at Grizzell Middle School in Dublin in honor of 13-year-old JJ Thomas.

This past November, JJ was diagnosed with leukemia. Throughout his treatment he’s received multiple blood transfusions and will need more.

“He is a fighter,” said JJ’s uncle, David Plouffe.

His family, friends, school and the Dublin community are fighting to help him.

Sunday morning, his school hosted a blood drive in his honor.

“I think he was diagnosed on a Saturday, and then the kids came to me on Monday and said, ‘Let’s get started.’ So day one, this community has really done one thing after another,” said Grizzell Middle School Principal, Corinne Evans.

“I think the community has done a great job with all the different stuff,” said Plouffe.

Dozens signed up to give blood. Many also swabbed the insides of their cheeks to save a life, registering to donate bone marrow.

Like everyone in the community, JJ’s older sister Larkin and little brother Zach, want their fun, energetic brother to continue to be the JJ they know and love. And that’s for him to keep fighting and keep smiling.

“He is so strong,” said Larkin.

“I want him to kick cancers butt,” says Zach.