Hocking County lieutenant injured in head-on crash

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A lieutenant with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after his cruiser was struck head-on by a pickup truck.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened early Sunday morning on Chieftain Drive in Logan. Lieutenant Brian McManaway was patrolling when his cruiser was struck head-on by a pickup truck that drifted left of center.

Lt. McManaway radioed for help. Officers from the Logan Police Department and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and were able to remove Lt. McManaway and the other driver. One of the vehicles caught fire and the responding officers were able to suppress the fire until the Logan Fire Department arrived.

Lt. McManaway and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to Hocking Valley Community hospital by Hocking County EMS, where they both received treatment before being transferred to a Columbus-area hospital for further trauma treatment.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says Lt. McManaway is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash. No details about the condition of the other driver were immediately available.

