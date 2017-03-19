Motley scores 19 as Baylor defeats USC, moves to Sweet 16

Baylor guard King McClure (22) works through Souther California defenders Chimezie Metu (4), De'Anthony Melton (22) and Shaqquan Aaron, right, on a drive to the basket for a shot in the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 3 seed Baylor defeated No. 11 seed Southern California 82-78 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Terry Maston scored 19 points, King McClure added 17 and Manu Lecomte scored all 12 of his points in the final 5 minutes for the Bears (27-7), who advanced to play Duke or South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Chimezie Metu scored 28 points and Bennie Boatwright added 16 for USC (26-10), which was trying to make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007. The Trojans had rallied from second-half deficits to win their first two NCAA Tournament games.

A four-point play by Lecomte put the Bears up 69-67. Lecomte, who hadn’t scored the entire game, scored eight points in 45 seconds to put the Bears up 73-67, and Baylor led the rest of the way.

