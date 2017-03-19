New Franklin Co. Sheriff’s office K9 belonged to deputy who died last year

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — Last year, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy Steven Choy suffered a heart attack while jogging, and passed away.

After Choy died, his wife wanted his beloved Dutch shepherd Gator to become a police K9 in his memory. Gator was trained and now has a new assignment. The deputy and corporal who picked him out didn’t know it at the time, but Gator will serve the same office as his owner.

“In total coincidence, or possibly by fate,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it recently hired him as the office’s new K9.

“Welcome home Gator,” the FCSO posted on Facebook. “We know your dad is very proud as you walk in his footsteps. His memory will live on through your service to the citizens of Franklin County.