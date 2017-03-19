Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

By Published:
(Courtesy: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery in south Columbus.

It happened around 1am at the Speedway on the 1100 block of South High Street. According to Columbus Police, the suspect entered the gas station and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the register.

Police say the Speedway employee working the cash register complied with the suspect’s demand, giving him an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a black male about 30 to 40 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 170 to 200 pounds. The suspect has black facial hair and was wearing a multi-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

