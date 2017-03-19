Ramp from I-71 SB to I-70 EB reopens after crash involving Columbus Police cruiser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say no one was hurt in a crash involving a CPD cruiser Sunday night.

It happened around 9:17pm.

The ramp from I-71 southbound to I-70 eastbound was closed while police investigated.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say a crash was reported initially and then a second crash involving a cruiser was reported.

What happened is still unclear.

