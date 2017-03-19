Report: Pres. Trump’s budget plan would shut down Amtrak in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A new report says that Amtrak service in Ohio would end if President Donald Trump’s budget proposal goes through.

According to the Toledo Blade, Ohio’s Amtrak stations would lose their trains, because Trump’s budget proposal eliminates federal subsidies for long-distance train routes. This would most likely mean the end of those routes because they generally aren’t profitable.  It also means that all intercity train services in half of the states Amtrak serves would come to an end.

The Trump administration says that these cuts will allow Amtrak to focus on making shorter lines more efficient.

Amtrak operates seven stations in Ohio, including in Alliance, Bryan, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Elyria, Sandusky and Toledo.

