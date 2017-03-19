Second suspect arrested for shooting death of Dayton babysitter

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The second suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was arrested Saturday night.

Dayton Police have been searching for Kara Parisi-King since March 12th, when the shooting happened. Police say 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was babysitting when she heard something outside. She went to see what it was and was shot to death when one person opened fire.

King was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just before 11 p.m.

Officials say she was hiding in a Fairborn hotel with her mother and step-father who are both facing obstruction of justice charges.

She’s facing two counts of murder, felonious assault and one count of improper use of a firearm.

Her boyfriend, Chuckie Lee, was arrested on murder charges on Monday.