COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people are displaced after an early morning fire in north Columbus.

It happened around 1am at an apartment building on the 1700 block of East Weber Road. According to Columbus Firefighters at the scene, the fire started in one unit of the one-story building. The unit suffered extensive damage, and six people are displaced because of the fire.

Columbus Fire personnel say no injuries were reported. Investigators are on the scene. The cause has yet to be determined.