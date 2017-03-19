Tennessee shelter provides home for older dogs

By Published:
WKRN photo

MT. JULIET, TN (WKRN) – Every dog deserves a loving home, but not all of them are lucky enough to find one.

In Mt. Juliet there is a special shelter for older dogs having a hard time finding their forever home.

The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is dedicated to caring for older dogs the majority of which are 10 years old or older.

“It is very comforting to know these dogs will be safe for the rest of their lives and it is wonderful to know that we can help in an area that there was no help before,” said owner Zina Goodsin.

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

The sanctuary allows people to adopt the dogs in a system they call Forever Foster Homes. The shelter also takes care of certain expenses for the remainder of the dog’s life.

Goodsin says most of the time people look for younger dogs to adopt but older dogs can be just as loving.

“If they feel good today they can enjoy their day and as you can see they interact like a young dog but they are a little bit calmer, which is great,” added Goodsin.

For a sanctuary dedicated to loving these older dogs, it may just be the love the dogs give back that makes running the shelter that much sweeter.

“It really makes us feel like we have found what we are meant to do. It is our calling,” said Goodsin.

Click here to learn more about the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s