Tennessee shelter provides home for older dogs

MT. JULIET, TN (WKRN) – Every dog deserves a loving home, but not all of them are lucky enough to find one.

In Mt. Juliet there is a special shelter for older dogs having a hard time finding their forever home.

The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is dedicated to caring for older dogs the majority of which are 10 years old or older.

“It is very comforting to know these dogs will be safe for the rest of their lives and it is wonderful to know that we can help in an area that there was no help before,” said owner Zina Goodsin.

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)

The sanctuary allows people to adopt the dogs in a system they call Forever Foster Homes. The shelter also takes care of certain expenses for the remainder of the dog’s life.

Goodsin says most of the time people look for younger dogs to adopt but older dogs can be just as loving.

“If they feel good today they can enjoy their day and as you can see they interact like a young dog but they are a little bit calmer, which is great,” added Goodsin.

For a sanctuary dedicated to loving these older dogs, it may just be the love the dogs give back that makes running the shelter that much sweeter.

“It really makes us feel like we have found what we are meant to do. It is our calling,” said Goodsin.

Click here to learn more about the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.