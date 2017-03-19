Thieves snatch stud earrings out of employee’s hand

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are searching for a pair of jewelry thieves who snatched a pair of stud earrings.

Surveillance cameras caught the two male suspects entering the Kohl’s store at 3360 Olentangy River Road at about 5:50pm on Feb. 16. They headed to the store’s jewelry section and asked a sales clerk to see a pair of one-carat diamond stud earrings.

The clerk removed the earrings, valued at about $5,000, from the display case but kept them in-hand. Suddenly, one of the men snatched the studs and both men fled the store, into the parking lot into a waiting car.

The suspects are described as white males in the mid-to-late 20s. Investigators say one was unshaven or attempting to grow mutton chops. He had a diamond stud earring in his right ear and a script-style tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a Nike hoodie, faded blue jeans, red and black sneakers and a gray baseball cap with red accents. The second man was wearing a gray hoodie with “Ohio State” in red block letter, jeans and a baseball cap.

The suspect’s getaway car is described as a black or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Mirage and was last seen heading westbound from the store.

Investigators believe the first suspect may have also been involved in a felony theft earlier in February at the Macy’s store in Tuttle Mall.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

 

 

