US 62 closed in both directions for crash in Licking County

LICKING CO., (WCMH) — The Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Licking County.

It happened around 6:41pm in the area of US 62 and Fancher Road Northwest.

US 62 is closed in both directions while troopers investigate.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.