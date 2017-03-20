​Jeff Ruby to give graduates of several universities a free steak dinner

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – The owner of a chain of steakhouses in the Cincinnati area is promising graduates of several universities a free steak dinner.

Jeff Ruby announced Monday that every student who graduates from the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, University of Dayton, University of Louisville and Vanderbilt in the next four years can come to any of his restaurants for a free steak dinner as a graduation present, WLWT reported.

Once Ruby opens his downtown Columbus location in fall, the deal will also apply to Ohio State graduates.

The Columbus location is planned for 89 East Nationwide Blvd., near the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Ruby announced last week that he would give all Northern Kentucky University students a free steak dinner if the Norse beat the Kentucky Wildcats during Round 1 of the NCAA tournament. The Norse lost 79-70.

“These students, what they’ve accomplished is amazing,” Ruby told WLWT. “Although they didn’t win this particular game, we really felt compelled to reward them and their fellow students with something to honor their achievement.”

Details about how to claim the free meals have not yet been released.