Abused dog found living under car with rope embedded in her neck

DAVIE, FL (WCMH) – An abused dog in south Florida is recovering after being found living under an abandoned car.

WSVN reported Bertha was found with a rope embedded in her neck. Veterinarians said she was likely tethered as a puppy and managed to break the rope and run away.

“Tethering a dog is illegal in Miami-Dade County,” Gina Vlasek told WSVN. “This is why it’s illegal. This is what happens.” Vlasek is with the nonprofit group Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation.

Saving Sage was called in after a neighbor found Bertha living under an abandoned car.

“The dog smelled very bad and had a big wound on the neck,” said the neighbor.

The rescue group said it took 24 hours for rescuers to gain enough trust with Bertha to convince her to come out from underneath the car.

In addition to the rope being embedded in her neck, bertha was covered in fleas, dehydrated and starving.

Vets taking care of Bertha expect her to make a full recovery.