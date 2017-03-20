Athens woman arrested on felony drug trafficking charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens woman has been arrested on felony drug trafficking charges after a lengthy investigation.

Jessica M. Cremeans, 22, was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop on U.S. 33. The Major Crimes Unit and Criminal Interdiction Unit found that Cremeans was in possession of more than 130 30mg Oxycodone pills. Cremeans had three passengers in her car at the time of the traffic stop, two of whom were juveniles.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a long-term investigation revealed that Cremeans had been selling the pills in the Athens County area.

“Jessica M. Cremeans was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and booked on charges of first-degree felony drug trafficking, second-degree felony drug possession, third-degree felony drug trafficking and a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges may be pending in the case.