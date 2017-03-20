Athens woman arrested on felony drug trafficking charges

By Published:

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens woman has been arrested on felony drug trafficking charges after a lengthy investigation.

(Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

Jessica M. Cremeans, 22, was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop on U.S. 33. The Major Crimes Unit and Criminal Interdiction Unit found that Cremeans was in possession of more than 130 30mg Oxycodone pills. Cremeans had three passengers in her car at the time of the traffic stop, two of whom were juveniles.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a long-term investigation revealed that Cremeans had been selling the pills in the Athens County area.

“Jessica M. Cremeans was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and booked on charges of first-degree felony drug trafficking, second-degree felony drug possession, third-degree felony drug trafficking and a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges may be pending in the case.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s