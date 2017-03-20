Breathe easy: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found

New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BOSTON, MA (WCMH/AP) — The NFL confirms the Super Bowl MVP’s jersey has been recovered.

According to NFL.com, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI game jersey has been found after an extensive investigation involving the FBI and the Texas Rangers.

An NFL spokesperson released the following statement in regards to the recovered jersey:

Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.”

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, couldn’t find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

