Family says child’s slide sprayed with poison

COBB COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — A family is Georgia is asking why someone would spray their young son’s slide with a poison.

Kathleen and Jeff Petka didn’t think twice about leaving their 2-year-old son’s slide sitting in their front yard overnight.

However, early Thursday morning, surveillance cameras caught a person walking up to the slide and leaving something on it.

“He can get sick and you’d have no idea that he’s been poisoned or something,” Jeff Petka told WSB-TV.

Police said the suspect’s shoes may have had traces of poison on them because the footprints killed the grass in the area as well.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so concerned. You know, why would someone target a child’s toy,” Kathleen Petka said to WSB-TV.

Police continue to investigate but said no other incidents have been reported in the area.

