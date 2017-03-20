Firefighters battle massive apartment complex fire in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are battling a massive fire in Overland Park. Aerial pictures from KSHB-TV show the fire.

It started around 3:30pm Monday.

Officials said the apartment building was under construction at College and Nieman. The fire spread to nearby homes in the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

2alarm fire building under construction college & Nieman. More info later pic.twitter.com/8lxxUotkV3 — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 20, 2017

