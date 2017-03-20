Groundbreaking set for supermarket in rural Ohio county

By Published:

MCARTHUR, Ohio (AP) – A groundbreaking is set for a supermarket in a southern Ohio county that hasn’t had a grocery store for three years.

The opening of Campbell’s Market in McArthur in Vinton County means residents will no longer have to drive an hour round-trip to buy groceries.

A groundbreaking was planned Monday for the 12,000-square-foot, full-service store expected to open in August.

The county’s roughly 13,200 residents have gone without a supermarket since 2013. People have been driving about 30 minutes from McArthur to shop at stores in Athens, Chillicothe and other communities.

Finance Fund Capital Corp. is funding a nearly $1.6 million Healthy Food for Ohio financing package that will help Campbell’s Market build the store.

