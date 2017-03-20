Judy Malinowski suffers setback in recovery from being set on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than a year and a half after she was set on fire, Judy Malinowski remains in the hospital but continues to fight after 60 painful surgeries.

The Gahanna woman was doused in gasoline and set on fire in August 2015. Her ex-boyfriend, Michael Slager, is serving 11 years in prison for the attack.

“Unfortunately the last few weeks, she has kind of slipped down a spiral hill,” Bonnie Bowes, Judy’s mother, said. “We’re trying to see if we can pull her back up from it.”

Right now, House Bill 63, known as “Judy’s Law,” is still in the Ohio House Criminal Justice committee, with its third hearing scheduled for next week. The bill seeks to increase penalties in cases like Judy’s, in which the victim is permanently disfigured.

Judy’s recorded video testimony was played at last week’s hearing. She spoke from her hospital bed.

“House Bill 63 should be passed because it’s destroyed my life, my family’s life, my kids’ life, everyone around us life,” Judy said. “And the laws of justice are just not fair.”

Bowes said Judy was too sick to speak on Monday, but she met with NBC4 at Wexner Medical Center.

“We’re either going to have to make a choice to let God and nature take its choice or hopefully she’ll pull out of it and we’ll be able to move forward,” Bowes said.

In the meantime, Judy is fighting through terrible pain.

“She said, ‘Not even an ant should endure this. Not even a worm should endure, you know, what I’ve endured, and Mom, we have to save someone,'” Bowes said.

The family is comforted by support from friends, relatives and even strangers. NBC4 viewers have sent in dozens of cards for Judy.

“It means so much,” Bowes said. “I sit and read them to Judy, even if she’s not awake. Even if she’s—sometimes she’ll wake up and hear me, and sometimes they’re just comforting to me.”