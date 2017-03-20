‘Mystic Timbers’ completes first test run at Kings Island

MASON, OH (WCMH) – The newest wooden roller coaster at Kings Island took its first test run Monday.

According to the park, the 24-passenger train of Mystic Timbers made its way around the track for the first time as park officials, engineers, technicians and construction workers stood by and watched.

The ride has an abandoned lumber company theme and has 16 airtime hills through wooded terrain and over water. It will go up to 53mph.

Mystic Timbers will make its debut for park-goers when Kings Island opens for the season on April 15.