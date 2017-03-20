New photos released of suspect wanted in nationwide AMBER Alert

COLUMBIA, TN (WKRN/WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new photos of suspect Tad Cummins who is wanted in a nationwide AMBER Alert in the disappearance of a 15-year-old teenage girl.

Josh Devine, a spokesperson with TBI said the pictures were captured the week prior to the kidnapping of Elizabeth Thomas. It has been one week since Thomas was captured.

It’s believed she is with Cummins, 50, a former Maury County teacher also charged with sexual contact with a minor in regards to an incident with the girl.

The TBI wants to hear from anyone who had any interaction with him or Thomas before they disappeared.

So far, the TBI has received 250 tips from 24 states, including TN, AL, WI, MS, AR, TX, GA, PA, KY, MO, WV, IA, IN, IL, MN, UT, VA, NC, MI, NE, CO, CA, NY, and FL.

The small number of tips and limited resources the pair are believed to have leads investigators to think Cummins may be hiding Thomas out of view of the general public by sleeping in their vehicle, or they could be in a rural area far away from Tennessee. Investigators said they “could be anywhere.”

Monday marks one week since an Amber Alert was issued for Thomas, 15, after she disappeared Monday morning. The TBI has said they are “extremely concerned” for her.

She is a 15-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Tad Cummins is a 50-year-old white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

The TBI would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, call 911.