LOUISVILLE (WAVE)– Authorities say a University of Louisville student was fatally shot and five other people were wounded during a rap music concert at an art gallery in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metropolitan Police Lt. Emily McKinley an off-duty police officers working security at the concert attended by hundreds reported shots fired at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

McKinley says police are looking for suspects and witnesses.

