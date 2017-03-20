Police cracking down on underage Spring Breakers

DESTIN, FL (WCMH) — Police are cracking down on underage drinkers who have traveled to the Sunshine State for Spring Break.

On Friday,the Okaloosea County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo showing a pickup truck loaded with beer. The driver, who was just 19-years-old, was busted after he caught speeding.

Police say they shared the photo in hopes of encouraging Spring Breakers “to make good choices,” but police say they continue to bust underage drinkers.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office shared another photo showing the aftermath of a party where they arrested four more underage drinkers, ages 18, 18, 19 and 20, for underage possession of alcohol. Police say they have a Zero Tolerance policy for underage drinking, and they will continue to bust anyone caught breaking the law.